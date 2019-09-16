|
GILKIN
MARY J. (nee Paranzino)
Age 71, Sept. 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert J. Gilkin Sr. Devoted mother of Robert Jr., (Kathryn), Gina (Tony) Kradzinski, Stephanie (Brad) Cowman and Stephen (Natalie) Gilkin. Loving grandmother of Cassie, Maureen, Molly, Kelly, Anthony, Kacie, Dylan, Lacey and Stephen. Dear sister of Nancy Aversa, Terri Salvatore and the late Linda Pipari; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Fri. Eve. 7 to 9 P.M. and Funeral Sat. Morn. 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 16, 2019