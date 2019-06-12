Home

King Funeral Service, Inc
2649-51 South 64th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19142
(215) 726-4050
MARY J. HAGGERTY

MARY J. HAGGERTY Notice
HAGGERTY
MARY J.
Age 97, on June 9, 2019, former-ly of Lindenwood Apts. in Drexel Hill. Daughter of the late Dennis and Mary Haggerty. Beloved aunt of Edward (Cynthia) and Fran (Nancy) Crowley. Also survived by 3 grandnieces and one grand-nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, 9 to 9:50 A.M., Little Flower Manor, 1201 Springfield Road, Darby, PA 19023. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Flower Manor Activities Fund at above address would be appreciated.

KING FUNERAL SERVICE

Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019
