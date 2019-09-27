Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
MARY J. RANIERI

MARY J. RANIERI Notice
RANIERI
MARY J.


On September 24, 2019, age 67, of Broomall. Beloved sister of Joan Ranieri and Ann Ranieri, and the late David J. Ranieri and Frank Ranieri; also survived by her sister-in-law, MiAe Ranieri; her niece, Susan and nephew, Joseph. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 A.M., in St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, where relatives and friends may call after 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media PA 19063, or , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Phila. PA 19103. Int. private.


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019
