RANIERI
MARY J.
On September 24, 2019, age 67, of Broomall. Beloved sister of Joan Ranieri and Ann Ranieri, and the late David J. Ranieri and Frank Ranieri; also survived by her sister-in-law, MiAe Ranieri; her niece, Susan and nephew, Joseph. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 A.M., in St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, where relatives and friends may call after 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media PA 19063, or , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Phila. PA 19103. Int. private.
