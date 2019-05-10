|
|
VESEY
MARY J. (nee Meehan)
May 7, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late M. Thomas, she is the devoted mother of Mary Jane, Margaret Vesey McShane (Dan), Nancy, Thomas (Jennifer), Matthew (Katherine), Brian (Reilly) and the late Michael (Kelly Vesey). Loving grandmom of Shannon, Thomas, Caitlyn, Madalyn, Lauren, Hannah, Emma, Christopher, Michael, Daniel, Jack, Catherine, Colin, Caroline, Charlie, Julia, and Elizabeth; dear sister of the late Thomas Meehan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 8:30 to 11:00 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Contri-butions can be made in Mary Vesey and Michael Vesey's memory to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, NC 27710.
Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019