JACOBS

MARY (McQuaid)

78, of NE Phila. passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019 at St. Joseph's Manor in Hunting-don Valley, PA. She was born to the late Francis Sr, and Susan (McCullough) McQuaid on Jan. 9, 1941 in Phila. She married Elmer Jacobs and they resided on Evans Street in NE Phila. for 57 years.

Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband Elmer. She is survived by her two sons Mark Jacobs and Craig Jacobs and her daughter Dawn Doheny; daughter-in-laws Maria (Turco) and Christine (Breeding); and son-in-law Bill Doheny. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Nicole, Jessica, Kimberly, Billy, Keri, Claire and Camille. She is also survived by her brother John P. McQuaid and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 County Line Road, Feasterville, PA 19053 where Mary's life will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019