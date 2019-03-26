Home

MARY JANE (Devlin) CIMOCH

CIMOCH
MARY JANE (nee Devlin)
Age 93, died March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Cimoch; dear mother of Candace (Don) Bakasy and the late Kathleen Orzechowski; loving grandmother of 4, great-grandmother of 8, and great-great-grandmother of one.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Fri., 9 A.M., St. Joseph Manor Chapel, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook PA 19046, with Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem.

ROSE FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
