Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 483-1702
MARY-JANE (Carson) HENNESSY

MARY-JANE (Carson) HENNESSY Notice
HENNESSY
MARY-JANE (nee Carson)
On June 5, 2019. Wife of the late John Hennessy, Loving mother of Rosemary, Christine, Claire, Patricia, Anne, Barbara, and the late Kathleen. Grand-mother of 16, great grand-mother of 5. Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 7-9 P.M., and Tuesday 9 A.M. at the FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 425 Lyceum Ave, Phila. and to participate in her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Holy Family Church, 234 Hermi-tage St. Int. Westminster Cem. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Mary-Jane's name to HOME-CARE & HOSPICE FOUND -ATION 240 North Radnor Chester Road, Suite 100 Radnor, PA 19087, would be appreciated by her family.

www.fiztpatrickfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019
