JOHNSON
MARY JANE
53, on Feb. 28, 2019 in Johnson City, TN. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Jane (Timlin) Johnson, Mary Jane is survived by sister Jean Marie Pennie (Rick); nephews and nieces: John McNish (Meghan), Erin Bain (Copeland), Rachel McNish (Douglas), Justin Pennie, Matthew Pennie (Rhianna), Sean Pennie (Becca); five great-nephews and great-nieces; Aunt Carol Timlin, and many Timlin and Johnson cousins. Originally from South Philadelphia, Mary Jane moved with Bradford White/American Water Group to Tennessee in 1993. She was employed for 18 years with Citi until her death. Visitation at 9:30-10:45 A.M. on Saturday, March 9th followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M., St. Gabriel Church, 2917 Dickinson St., Phila., PA 19146; Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. immediately following. Donations to St. Gabriel Church would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019