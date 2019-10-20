|
|
KLECKNER
MARY JANE (nee Duke)
Died peacefully at home on October 13, 2019, of Devon, PA at the age of 96. Beloved mother of Martha (Tucker) Hacking, Susan Sitarchuk and Greg (Connie) Kleckner and 8 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Saturday, Nov. 16th, 11 A.M. at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave Bryn Mawr PA. Reception to follow in Congregational Hall. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to Bryn Mawr Presby-terian Church Tutoring Program.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019