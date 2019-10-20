Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KLECKNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JANE (Duke) KLECKNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JANE (Duke) KLECKNER Notice
KLECKNER
MARY JANE (nee Duke)


Died peacefully at home on October 13, 2019, of Devon, PA at the age of 96. Beloved mother of Martha (Tucker) Hacking, Susan Sitarchuk and Greg (Connie) Kleckner and 8 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Saturday, Nov. 16th, 11 A.M. at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave Bryn Mawr PA. Reception to follow in Congregational Hall. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to Bryn Mawr Presby-terian Church Tutoring Program.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.