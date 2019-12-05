|
|
O'NEILL
MARY JANE
of Coatesville, PA, died Dec. 3, 2019. Wife of the late James E. O'Neill; mother of James E. O'Neill, Jr., Michael J. O'Neill, Terence F. O'Neill and Brian S. O'Neill; grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 10; sister of Vincent J. Tague, Suzanne Tague Coleman, the late Joseph L. Tague and the late William A. Tague. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 8:30-10:15 A.M. at the DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380. Interment will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Ave., Ste 2100, New York, NY 10017, www.CTF.org
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019