Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY O'NEILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY JANE O'NEILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY JANE O'NEILL Notice
O'NEILL
MARY JANE
of Coatesville, PA, died Dec. 3, 2019. Wife of the late James E. O'Neill; mother of James E. O'Neill, Jr., Michael J. O'Neill, Terence F. O'Neill and Brian S. O'Neill; grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 10; sister of Vincent J. Tague, Suzanne Tague Coleman, the late Joseph L. Tague and the late William A. Tague. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 8:30-10:15 A.M. at the DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380. Interment will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Ave., Ste 2100, New York, NY 10017, www.CTF.org
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -