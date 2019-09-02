Home

Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
SR. MARY JANE YASSICK, OSF
On August 31, 2019, of Aston, PA. Religious, Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Thursday September 5, 2019 Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Thursday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Aston, PA. Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.

www.lyonsfs.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 2, 2019
