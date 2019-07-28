Home

TOMPKINS (SOWNEY)
MARY K.
On July 25, 2019, of Phila., age 86. Wife of the late Jack Sowney; aunt of Catherine Howie; god-mother of Jackie McCurdy (Michael); grandmother of Maggie, Mary Kate, and Michael.
Relatives and friends may call 10 A.M. Wednesday, St. Martha Church, 11301 Academy Rd., Phila. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, donations to Society of the Holy Child Jesus, 1341 Montgomery Avenue, Rosemont PA 19010, would be appreciated.

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019
