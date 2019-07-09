Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
MARY SCULLY
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
MARY KATHLEEN SCULLY


1934 - 2019
MARY KATHLEEN SCULLY Notice
SCULLY
MARY KATHLEEN
Passed away peacefully July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Beloved mother of Diane Teufel (Paul), Suzanne Murray (the late Kevin), the late Marie Howser, and the late Daniel Scully. Mom Mom of Lisa, Christopher, Paul, Ashley, Tyler, and the late Nicole, Luke, and Amber. Great Mom Mom of Gavin. Sister of Thomas Boland. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday 9 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In honor of Mary's spirit, no black attire is preferred. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to the , 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
