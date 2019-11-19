Home

Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church
990 Fairview Rd.
Swarthmore, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church
990 Fairview Rd.
Swarthmore, PA
View Map
MARY KIRK FLEAGLE

MARY KIRK FLEAGLE Notice
FLEAGLE
MARY KIRK


91, passed away on Thursday November 14, 2019. Mary was born in Bala Cynwyd, PA, lived for many years in Swarthmore, PA, and was most recently a resident of Garnet Valley, PA. She was a graduate of St. Laurence Parochial in Highland Park, PA and Notre Dame in Moylan, PA (1945). She worked for Bell Telephone Company for 26 years before retiring in 1984 as the business office manager. Mary enjoyed music, gardening, family gatherings, traveling, and trips to the casinos. She loved spending summers at their home in Sea Isle City, NJ, and attending the sporting events of her grand-children and great grandchildren.
Mary was the daughter of the late John and Mary Kirk and sister to the late James Kirk, Thomas Kirk, John "Jack" Kirk, and Catherine Lee.
Survivors: Her beloved husband of 67 years George M. Fleagle; children: James Fleagle (Maureen), Leslie (Stephen) Revak, and Kathie (Joseph) Kaminski; sister: Marion Murphy, of California; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Visitation: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 9:15-10:15 A.M. at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church 990 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, PA 19081. Funeral Mass: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA.

Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019
