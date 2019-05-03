Home

DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Camilla Hall
100 Maxis Dr.
Malvern, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Camilla Hall
100 Maxis Dr.
Malvern, PA
View Map
Sr. MARY L. BIRSTER IHM

SR. MARY L. BIRSTER, IHM
SR. MARY L. BIRSTER, IHM
Formally Sr. Peter Mary, IHM on April 30, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her loving cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary Vogel Birster. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30-10:15 A.M., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019
