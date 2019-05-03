|
|
SR. MARY L. BIRSTER, IHM
Formally Sr. Peter Mary, IHM on April 30, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her loving cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary Vogel Birster. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30-10:15 A.M., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019