|
|
CELOMMI
MARY L. (nee Grosso)
Age 95, passed on June 9, 2019. Wife of the late Romeo A., also predeceased by her sister Nola Chuckran (late Robert). Survived by her sons, David T. (Rosemary) and Stephen M. (Deneen), and her 6 grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Thurs., June 20th, 8:30 to 10:30 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at St. Anastasia Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Further details at
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019