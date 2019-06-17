Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 S. Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY CELOMMI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY L. (Grosso) CELOMMI

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARY L. (Grosso) CELOMMI Notice
CELOMMI
MARY L. (nee Grosso)


Age 95, passed on June 9, 2019. Wife of the late Romeo A., also predeceased by her sister Nola Chuckran (late Robert). Survived by her sons, David T. (Rosemary) and Stephen M. (Deneen), and her 6 grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Thurs., June 20th, 8:30 to 10:30 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at St. Anastasia Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Further details at

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now