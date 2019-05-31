ENGLEBERT

MARY L.

90, of Lower Gwynedd, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019, at her residence. Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 30, 1928, a daughter of the late Margaret Mary (Murphey) and Joseph Bernard Levin. She was the dear sister of the late Joe and David Levin.

Mary loved singing and was a member of the Spring House Choral group. She enjoyed pray-ing the Rosary Novena, reading, playing Pinochle and Bridge and she knitted for the Linus Club. Mary was a die-hard sports fan for all Philadelphia teams, but most of all she loved and cherished her family.

She was the beloved wife for 58 years of the late Nicholas J. Loving mother of Margaret Englebert (Evie), Nicholas, Cecelia Englebert Passanza (Thomas), Peter (Patti), Matthew (Joan) and the late Sgt. Christopher Englebert. Devoted grandmother of 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mary will be dearly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Viewing will be held 6 to 8 P.M., on Sunday, June 2nd, at JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, 507 West Ave., Jenkintown PA. Another Viewing from 9 to 10:15 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M., will both be on Monday, June 3rd, 2019, at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown PA. Her interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chestnut Hill College, 9601 Germantown Ave., Phila. PA 19118.

Condolences may be made at: www.mcgoldrickfh.com

