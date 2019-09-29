|
KERN
MARY L. (Fleming) "Mommom"
Age 93, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Mary is predeceased by husband, Charles Kern. Born Nov. 23, 1925 in Shamokin, PA, Mary was the daughter of Francis and Mary Fleming. Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary and brothers, Eugene, Thomas and Bernard. Mary is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Charles M. and Alice G. Kern of Beaver PA; 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Garth S. and Kathleen Kern Rice of Paoli, and Michael and Molly Kern DeSantis of Berwyn. Mommom is survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., on Saturday, Oct. 12th, at St. Norbert Church, 50 Leopard Road, Paoli. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Norbert School Scholarship Fund or Compassus Hospice.
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, Inc.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019