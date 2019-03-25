Home

St. John the Baptist Church
119 Rector St.
Philadelphia, PA 19127
MARY (Syrnick) LaSOTA

LaSOTA
MARY (nee Syrnick)
On March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin A. LaSota. Loving mother of Janet (John) Hohenadel, and the late Robert LaSota. Grandmother of 5, great grandmother of 4, sister of Frank Syrnick. Family and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 10 A.M. and to participate in her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St John the Baptist Church, 119 Rector St. Phila. Int. Westmin-ster Cem. Donations in Mary's name to St Jude Childrens Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN, 38148, would be appreciated by her family.

www.fitzpatrickfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019
