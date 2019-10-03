Home

MARY LOU (McCabe) LEUTERS Notice
LEUTERS
MARY LOU (nee McCabe)
On Oct. 1, 2019 Devoted wife of Gerald W. Leuters. Beloved mother of Gerald (Laura) and Pat Wilus (Stephen). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren and her sisters. Marcella Albright and Lorraine Rosa. Relatives, friends, and The Ladies of Port Richmond are invited to attend her Funeral Saturday, 9:15 A.M., Nativity BVM Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave., 19134 Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M., followed by Burial in Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary Lou's name to Ladies of Port Richmond Breast Cancer Fund, 3160 Cedar St., Phila. 19134.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019
