MARY LOU (nee McCabe)
On Oct. 1, 2019 Devoted wife of Gerald W. Leuters. Beloved mother of Gerald (Laura) and Pat Wilus (Stephen). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren and her sisters. Marcella Albright and Lorraine Rosa. Relatives, friends, and The Ladies of Port Richmond are invited to attend her Funeral Saturday, 9:15 A.M., Nativity BVM Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave., 19134 Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M., followed by Burial in Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary Lou's name to Ladies of Port Richmond Breast Cancer Fund, 3160 Cedar St., Phila. 19134.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019