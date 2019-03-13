Home

MARY LOUISE (McDevitt) BURGOYNE

On March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James F. Burgoyne and Robert M. Hewitt; loving mother of James F., William J. (Kelly), Mary Elizabeth (James) Gibbons and Kristen Marshall; loving Gigi to Michael, Zachary, Seamus, Liam, Elizabeth, Natalie, Lucas, Jule and Charles. Also survived by her brother, John J. McDevitt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her services, Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 259 Forest Avenue, Ambler where her family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45, prior to Words of Remembrance at 10:45, followed by her Funeral Mass. Interment private.
Memorial donations may be made to Hope Partnership for Education, Sister Rose Martin, 2601 N 11th St., Phila., PA 19133 or Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, 1145 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34113. Arrangements by SIMCOX-McILVAINE FUNERAL HOME.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019
