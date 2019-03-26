QUIGLEY

MARY LOUISE (nee Scanlan)

A resident of Moorestown for 51 years, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was 79 years old.

Born in Philadelphia, Mary Lou graduated from Villanova University. She went on to receive her Masters from University of Pennsylvania. She was a nursing instructor at Helene Fuld School of Nursing for 23 years. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, and especially her grandchildren. She loved volunteering, being an active member of the Medford Lakes Garden Club, and spending time in Ocean City.

Mary Lou was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Quigley for 50 years. Loving mother of Darren Quigley (Cheryl) of Medford, NJ, and Ali Cleveland (Tony) of Downingtown, PA. Dear grandmother of Brian, Riley, Madeline, Gavin, Elizabeth, Griffin, and Sawyer.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday evening, March 27th, at GIVNISH OF MAPLE SHADE, 600 E. Main St., from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be Thursday, March 28th, at Christ Our Light Church, 402 Kings Hwy N., Cherry Hill at 11 A.M., followed by interment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Route 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ. Donations in Mary Lou's memory may be made to Villanova University, www1.villanova.edu/university.







