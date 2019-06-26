|
|
FAZIO
MARY M. (Murphy)
On June 23, 2019, age 97, of King of Prussia. Wife of the late Frank J. Fazio, Sr. Beloved mother of daughter, Trudy A. (Salvatore) Lauro; son, Frank J. (Marie) Fazio, Jr.; many nieces and nephews. Viewing at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406 on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 9 to 10:15 A.M., with Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. Memorial contributions to Mother of Divine Providence Church, at the above address. (BACCHI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Ltd., Bridgeport)
Condolences to the family at
www.bacchifh.com
Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019