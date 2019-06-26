Home

MARY M. (Murphy) FAZIO

On June 23, 2019, age 97, of King of Prussia. Wife of the late Frank J. Fazio, Sr. Beloved mother of daughter, Trudy A. (Salvatore) Lauro; son, Frank J. (Marie) Fazio, Jr.; many nieces and nephews. Viewing at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406 on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 9 to 10:15 A.M., with Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. Memorial contributions to Mother of Divine Providence Church, at the above address. (BACCHI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Ltd., Bridgeport)
Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019
