GILLARD
MARY M. (nee Walsh)
On Oct. 26, 2019. Age 81. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband Bob Gillard, Sr. She is survived by her children Bob Jr. (Judy), Eileen Johnson (Richard), and Jack (Stephanie); 8 grandchildren; and sister, Betsy Lannon (Joe).
Mary's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, Nov. 3rd, from 6 to 8 P.M. at the JAMES J. McGHEE FUNERAL HOME, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA and again on Monday, Nov. 4th, from 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd. #100 Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019