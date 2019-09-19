|
|
OLIVANT
MARY M. (nee DiBuonaventura)
Age 92, of Lansdowne, PA passed on Sept. 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene S. Olivant, Sr. Loving mother of Eugene S. (Maureen) Olivant, Jr., Renee S. Mazzeo and Michele Olivant. Sister of the late Ventura, John, Albert and Lillian. Also survived by 9 grand and 10 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday 6-8 P.M. and Monday 8:30-950 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300 and to her Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 A.M. St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Int. Arlington Cem., Drexel Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary to Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063.
Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 19, 2019