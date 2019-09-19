Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Philomena Church
41 E. Baltimore Ave.
Lansdowne, PA
View Map
MARY OLIVANT
MARY M. (DiBuonaventura) OLIVANT

MARY M. (DiBuonaventura) OLIVANT


1926 - 2019
MARY M. (DiBuonaventura) OLIVANT
OLIVANT
MARY M. (nee DiBuonaventura)


Age 92, of Lansdowne, PA passed on Sept. 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene S. Olivant, Sr. Loving mother of Eugene S. (Maureen) Olivant, Jr., Renee S. Mazzeo and Michele Olivant. Sister of the late Ventura, John, Albert and Lillian. Also survived by 9 grand and 10 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday 6-8 P.M. and Monday 8:30-950 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300 and to her Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 A.M. St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Int. Arlington Cem., Drexel Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary to Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063.

www.donohuefuneralhome.com
www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 19, 2019
