YEARSLEY
MARY MARGARET (nee Sprinkle)
On Nov. 14, 2019, in Lancaster, formerly of Plymouth Mtg. Age 93. Wife of the late William J. Yearsley. Mother of James Yearsley (Robyn), Wendy Compton (late Peter), Peggy Barton (Scott) and Peter Yearsley. Sister of Shirley Blood. 12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Graveside service Tues. Nov. 19, 11 A.M. at Hillside Cem. Roslyn, PA. Memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Meeting Evangelical Church, 42 E. Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA. 19462.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019