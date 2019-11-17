Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillside Cem.
Roslyn, PA
On Nov. 14, 2019, in Lancaster, formerly of Plymouth Mtg. Age 93. Wife of the late William J. Yearsley. Mother of James Yearsley (Robyn), Wendy Compton (late Peter), Peggy Barton (Scott) and Peter Yearsley. Sister of Shirley Blood. 12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Graveside service Tues. Nov. 19, 11 A.M. at Hillside Cem. Roslyn, PA. Memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Meeting Evangelical Church, 42 E. Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA. 19462.

