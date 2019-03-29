Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
MARY MURRAY
MARY (Parrish) MURRAY

MARY (Parrish) MURRAY Notice
MURRAY
MARY (nee Parrish)


March 27, 2019, of Wayne, formerly of Penn Wynne, PA. Beloved wife of the late John T. "Jack" Murray. Devoted mother of Kathleen Foster (Dennis), Lynn Fritz (John), Peter Murray (Susan) and the late Kevin Murray (Theresa Guen-Murray). Dear sister of James Parrish and the late William Parrish. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Tues. April 2, 10:30 A.M. St. Isaac Jogues Church, 50 W. Walker Rd., Wayne, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing at the Church after 9:30 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thorncroft Equestrian Center, 190 Line Rd. Malvern, PA 19355.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019
