Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
17th and Ritner Sts
View Map
MARY N. (Marino) MASELLA

May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Victor Sr. Devoted mother of Victor (Stacey) Masella and Michael (Tina) Masella. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Sister of Nancy (John) Giamello, Benjamin (Cheryl) Marino and the late Theresa Schulz. Sister in law of Walter Schulz. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY 9 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET. Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ava., Phila., PA 19134.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on May 16, 2019
