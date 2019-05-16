|
MASELLA
MARY N. (nee Marino)
May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Victor Sr. Devoted mother of Victor (Stacey) Masella and Michael (Tina) Masella. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Sister of Nancy (John) Giamello, Benjamin (Cheryl) Marino and the late Theresa Schulz. Sister in law of Walter Schulz. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY 9 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET. Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ava., Phila., PA 19134.
Expressions of Sympathywww.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 16, 2019