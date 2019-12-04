|
MEEHAN
MARY P. (nee Norton)
Age 84, on December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of 54 yrs. to the late Austin A. Meehan, Jr. Devoted mother to Maureen Halligan (Bob), Austin A. III (Maureen), Kathleen Ciolko (Edward), Maripat McKenna (Edward), Joseph (Debra), Daniel (Erica), Brian and Meghan Hannum (Daniel). Loving Mimi of 22 grand-children. Daughter of the late Thomas F. and Margaret A. Norton. Also survived by her brother John H. Norton (Emma) and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 9:00 at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19115 followed by a 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Philadelphia Special Olympics, 2900 Southampton Rd., Phila, PA 19154 would be appreciated.
NORTON FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019