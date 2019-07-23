|
HEIM
MARY PATRICIA DONVAN
Age 94, of Laporte, PA, formerly of Wayne and West Chester, passed away on July 21, 2019 at White Horse Village in Newtown Square, PA.
A Transferal Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. from the P. DEAN HOMER FUNERAL HOME, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614 and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at St. Basil's Church, Dushore, PA.
