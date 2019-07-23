Home

P. Dean Homer Funeral Home - Dushore
206 Water Street
Dushore, PA 18614
(570) 928-8163
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
P. Dean Homer Funeral Home - Dushore
206 Water Street
Dushore, PA 18614
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Basil’s Church
Dushore, PA
MARY PATRICIA DONVAN HEIM

MARY PATRICIA DONVAN HEIM Notice
HEIM
MARY PATRICIA DONVAN
Age 94, of Laporte, PA, formerly of Wayne and West Chester, passed away on July 21, 2019 at White Horse Village in Newtown Square, PA.
A Transferal Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. from the P. DEAN HOMER FUNERAL HOME, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614 and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at St. Basil's Church, Dushore, PA.
Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019
