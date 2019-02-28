Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY HOPPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY PATRICIA (Mackle) HOPPER

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARY PATRICIA (Mackle) HOPPER Notice
HOPPER
MARY PATRICIA (nee Mackle)
Age 95, on February 25, 2019, of Oreland. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Harold "Reds" Hopper. Mother of Carol Raudenbush, Michael, Joseph, Eileen Clark, James, and Daniel; grandmother of 12; great-grand-mother of 16; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mary was a talented pianist and organist and was well known in both Philadelphia and Mont-gomery County.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday, from 9:30 to 11 A.M., at Holy Martyrs Church, Ulmer Ave. and Allison Rd., Oreland PA 19075. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Martyrs Church.

JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now