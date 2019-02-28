|
HOPPER
MARY PATRICIA (nee Mackle)
Age 95, on February 25, 2019, of Oreland. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Harold "Reds" Hopper. Mother of Carol Raudenbush, Michael, Joseph, Eileen Clark, James, and Daniel; grandmother of 12; great-grand-mother of 16; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mary was a talented pianist and organist and was well known in both Philadelphia and Mont-gomery County.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday, from 9:30 to 11 A.M., at Holy Martyrs Church, Ulmer Ave. and Allison Rd., Oreland PA 19075. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Martyrs Church.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019