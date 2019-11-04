Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY PATRICIA (Sheridan) WOODS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY PATRICIA (Sheridan) WOODS Notice
WOODS
MARY PATRICIA (nee Sheridan)


of Havertown, Pa. On November 1, 2019. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Thomas J. Woods. Loving mother of Thomas (Kara) Woods, James (the late Tanya) Woods, Michael (Maria) Woods, and Mary (James) Mullen. Sister of Helen Sheridan and Winifred (Lawrence) Killoran. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Kerry, Kathleen, Claire, James, Bridget, Michael, Lauren, and Megan Woods. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday from 6 to 8 P.M. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. in Sacred Heart Church Manoa and Shelbourne Rds. Havertown, Pa. 19083. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Woods' name to Sacred Heart Church 105 Wilson Ave. Havertown, Pa. 19083 would be appreciated.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -