WOODS
MARY PATRICIA (nee Sheridan)
of Havertown, Pa. On November 1, 2019. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Thomas J. Woods. Loving mother of Thomas (Kara) Woods, James (the late Tanya) Woods, Michael (Maria) Woods, and Mary (James) Mullen. Sister of Helen Sheridan and Winifred (Lawrence) Killoran. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Kerry, Kathleen, Claire, James, Bridget, Michael, Lauren, and Megan Woods. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday from 6 to 8 P.M. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. in Sacred Heart Church Manoa and Shelbourne Rds. Havertown, Pa. 19083. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Woods' name to Sacred Heart Church 105 Wilson Ave. Havertown, Pa. 19083 would be appreciated.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 4, 2019