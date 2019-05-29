|
|
HENSKATH
MARY PAULA
Age 72, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. Only child of the late Mary Ellen and Paul Henskath. Beloved mother and survived by her daughter Ellen Henskath (Ravi Srirangam) and granddaughters Mara and Vera Srirangam. Of Chestnut Hill, she was a graduate of Temple University and was a Philadelphia Dept. of Human Services Social Worker for 30 years. Relatives and friends may call at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila., PA 19118, Friday, May 31st at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
(JACOB F. RUTH)
Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019