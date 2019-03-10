|
|
MALONE
MARY R. (Fenerty)
age 96, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. John Neumann Nursing Home. Born in Philadelphia and a resident of Bensalem for the last 16 years and formerly of Philadel-phia. Mary was a homemaker. Beloved wife of late Thomas P. Malone, Sr. Loving mother of Thomas P. Malone, Jr. (Cass), Eileen Richardson (James), Gerard (Kathy), Eugene (Sharon), Kevin (Diane), Dennis (Darlene) James (Kelly) and Larry Malone (Marge). Mary is also survived by her siblings: Ann Coughlin and James Fenerty; 23 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Mary was preceded in death by her son Joseph Malone.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing, Tuesday from 9:30 to 11 A.M. at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulme-ville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019