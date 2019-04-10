Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY REMSHARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY REMSHARD

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARY REMSHARD Notice
REMSHARD
MARY
87, of Phila. PA, died Monday, April 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward; children: Lynne Christenbury (Daniel Christenbury), Jo Ann, and Michael (Susan Kaup); grandchildren, Emily and Katie Christenbury. Funeral Mass, Saturday, April 13th, 10 A.M., at St. Patrick's Church, 242 So. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. Burial is private. Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to Penn Hospice
www.pennmedicine.org


logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.