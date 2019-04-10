|
|
REMSHARD
MARY
87, of Phila. PA, died Monday, April 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward; children: Lynne Christenbury (Daniel Christenbury), Jo Ann, and Michael (Susan Kaup); grandchildren, Emily and Katie Christenbury. Funeral Mass, Saturday, April 13th, 10 A.M., at St. Patrick's Church, 242 So. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. Burial is private. Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to Penn Hospice
www.pennmedicine.org
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019