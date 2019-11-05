Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church (on campus)
800 E. Lancaster Ave.
Villanova, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church (on campus)
800 E. Lancaster Ave.
Villanova, PA
View Map
MARY ROSARINE "MISSEY" THOMPSON

MARY ROSARINE "MISSEY" THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON
MARY ROSARINE "MISSEY"
(nee Thompson)


Suddenly on Nov. 3, 2019 of Bryn Mawr and Sea Isle City. Long-time Medical Practice Admin. with the last 13 yrs. at CHOP. Survived by her beloved husband of 29 yrs. Michael J., her cherished daughters Cathrine M. and Meredith R. Thompson. Also her brothers Robert J. Jr., Francis, James (Karen), Patrick (Alicia), her sisters Christine (David) Giacomin and Patricia "Tish" Thompson (John) and 5 loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday from 6-9 P.M. at the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL 2811 West Chester Pike and on Friday Nov. 8th at St. Thomas of Villanova Church (on Campus) 800 Lancaster Ave. Villanova 19085 from 9 - 10:45 A.M. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. private. Contributions may be made in Missey's memory to Bryn Mawr Hosp. 130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
