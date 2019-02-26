|
|
DePAUL
MARY ROSE (nee Pellegrino)
On Feb. 23, 2019, age 97, of Lafayette Hill. Beloved wife for 74 yrs. of the late Michael S. DePaul. Loving mother of Mary McCleary, Michael A. (Elaine), Alan and the late Doris DePaul. Loved by her 6 grandchildren: Michael N. (Jennifer), Linda Yniguez (Christopher), Stephen, Jeffrey McCleary (Nell), Ryan McCleary and Katherine (Cyndi) and by her 5 great grand-children Zoey, Emiliana, Marianne, Colin and Audrey. Dear sister of Angelina Sarsfield, Eda Reiner, Frank Pellegrino and the late Josephine, Louise, John, Dominic, Anthony and George. Funeral Mass Thurs. Feb. 28th, 11:30 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill PA 19444. Viewing 10:30-11:30 A.M. at Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Memorial donations may be made to St. Philip Neri School.
www.lownes.com
.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019