BROWN
MARY RYAN
94, of Malvern, PA passed away May 10, 2019. Wife of the (late) John W. Brown, devoted mother of James R., William G (Tracy), (late) Joseph P., Christopher, Thomas T.(Cameron), (late) Shawn M. and Mary Beth Brown, and loving grandmother to Ryan, Douglas, Meredith, Ellen, Colleen, Julia and Gina. Relatives and friends are invited to St. Patrick's Church, 104 Channing Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355 on Wednesday May 15 for visitation from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M., and the Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Church.
Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019