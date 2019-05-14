Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
MARY BROWN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY RYAN BROWN

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARY RYAN BROWN Notice
BROWN
MARY RYAN
94, of Malvern, PA passed away May 10, 2019. Wife of the (late) John W. Brown, devoted mother of James R., William G (Tracy), (late) Joseph P., Christopher, Thomas T.(Cameron), (late) Shawn M. and Mary Beth Brown, and loving grandmother to Ryan, Douglas, Meredith, Ellen, Colleen, Julia and Gina. Relatives and friends are invited to St. Patrick's Church, 104 Channing Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355 on Wednesday May 15 for visitation from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M., and the Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Church.

www.maugergivnish.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now