MARY S. (Herd) DELP

DELP
MARY S. (née Herd)


Passed away at age 97, on Monday, April 15, 2019, at home in Warwick PA. She was born on February 16, 1922 to parents Alfred and Katherine Herd and raised in Philadelphia, PA.
She married Winner F. Delp on August 23, 1941. He predeceased her on March 25, 1988. She was preceded in death by her brother and eight sisters and her grandson, Andrew Delp.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Mary (Russ) Harwood, Winner (Jean), John (Jane), Robert (Sheryl), and David (Diane). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Mary's family will receive condolences on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 10 A.M. until Words of Remembrances at 11:30 A.M. in the Heritage Chapel of George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to the Bucks County Opportunity Council Economic Self Sufficiency Fund at
BucksCountyFoundation.org
or to at
ShrinersHospitalsforChildren.org

www.fluehr.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019
