|
|
WEHRMANN
MARY S. (nee Somas)
On Nov. 2, 2019, formerly of Aldan, PA. Loving wife of the late John Wehrmann. Sister of Kathryn A. Ernst. Aunt of Robert J. Ernst (Karen), Nancy Rodgers, Kathy Ernst and Jackie Ernst. Great Aunt of Christine, Johnny and Sean. Services and Burial Private. Memorial Gifts to the Center of the Blind and Visually Impaired, 100 W. 15th St., Chester. PA 19013., The Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, Pa. 19063 or The Glenolden Animal Hospital, 405 MacDade Blvd., Glenolden PA. 19036.
www.whiteluttrell.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019