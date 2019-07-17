Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
MARY SURIANO
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Margaret Church
208 N. Narberth Ave.
Narberth, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
208 N. Narberth Ave.
Narberth, PA
View Map
MARY (Morelli) SURIANO


1926 - 2019
MARY (Morelli) SURIANO Notice
SURIANO
MARY (nee Morelli)
July 12, 2019, of Narberth, PA. Beloved wife of the late Louis Suriano. Devoted mother of Theresa P. Suriano. Loving grandmother of Michael Lennon. Funeral Mass Fri. July 19, 10 A.M. St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Relatives and friends may call at the Church after 9:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019
