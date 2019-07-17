|
|
SURIANO
MARY (nee Morelli)
July 12, 2019, of Narberth, PA. Beloved wife of the late Louis Suriano. Devoted mother of Theresa P. Suriano. Loving grandmother of Michael Lennon. Funeral Mass Fri. July 19, 10 A.M. St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Relatives and friends may call at the Church after 9:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019