MARY ALLISON
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:45 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave
MARY T. (Bradley) ALLISON


1936 - 2019
MARY T. (Bradley) ALLISON Notice
ALLISON
MARY T. (nee Bradley)
Age 83, August 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late Robert F. Allison, Sr. Devoted mother of Robert, Jr. (Maureen), William (Deirdre), Beth Waddington (Joe), and Barbara Hines (Sean). Proud Mom-Mom of Billy, Jennifer, Amanda, Joey, Garrett, Allison, Emily, Timmy, Erin, Ryan, and Sean. Great Mom-Mom of Hailey and Amelia. Sister of Marge Hindley and Jim Bradley (Jeanette). Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from 8:45-10:15 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the above mentioned church would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
