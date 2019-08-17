|
CECERO
MARY T. (nee Scafidi)
August 15, 2019. Age 96. Devoted wife of the late Albert. Beloved mother of Anthony (Fran) and Father John Cecero S.J Provincal of the Northeast Province Jesuits. Loving grandmother of Anthony Jr. (Tesha) and Janice Boykin. Great-grandmother of Nicolette and Alexis. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Sun. Eve. 7 to 9 P.M. and Mon. 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. Funeral Mass will follow Viewing Monday 10 A.M. at St. Monica Church 17th and Ritner Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cem.
