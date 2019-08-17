Home

Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
17th and Ritner Sts
MARY T. (Scafidi) CECERO

MARY T. (Scafidi) CECERO Notice
CECERO
MARY T. (nee Scafidi)


August 15, 2019. Age 96. Devoted wife of the late Albert. Beloved mother of Anthony (Fran) and Father John Cecero S.J Provincal of the Northeast Province Jesuits. Loving grandmother of Anthony Jr. (Tesha) and Janice Boykin. Great-grandmother of Nicolette and Alexis. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Sun. Eve. 7 to 9 P.M. and Mon. 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. Funeral Mass will follow Viewing Monday 10 A.M. at St. Monica Church 17th and Ritner Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cem.
www.pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 17, 2019
