COLEMAN
MARY T. (nee McKenzie)
Of Bryn Mawr and Avalon, passed away on June 3, 2019. Graduate of West Catholic High School for Girls. Bachelors and MBA from St. Joseph's Univer-sity. Long time Lending Officer and Vice President at Beneficial Savings Bank. Loving wife of Joseph Coleman. Sister of Jack (Mary Ann) McKenzie, Peggy and the late Joe Ruggiero, James (Kathy) McKenzie, and the late Martin, Thomas (Elizabeth), and Michael McKenzie. Sister-in-law of Connie and Joan Coleman, and Kathleen McGee. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 10th at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 where friends may call 9-10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions be made to St. John Neumann Church.
Published on Philly.com on June 6, 2019