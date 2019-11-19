|
|
GALLAGHER
MARY T. (Mullin)
Of Philadelphia, age 85, passed away on November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Gerard Gallagher. Mother to Gerard Jr (Michelle), KC (Arlene), Michael (Donna), Mary Theresa (Dan) and John (Natalie). She was the grandmother to 14 and great grandmother to 8. Mary was born and raised in Philadelphia and the daughter of the late Charles and Marguerite Mullin. Sister to Theresa (Larry) Berran and Margaret (Jack) Swissler and the late, Joseph (Delores) Mullin, Joanna (George) Tierney, Sally (John) O'Fee, and Kathleen (Tom) Barron. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Mary's Life Celebration Thursday November 21 starting 9:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 8502 Frankford Ave., Phila, PA 19136 Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in the name Renfrew Center, 320 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA 19087 or Breathing Room Foundation, 600 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA 19046. To share your fondest memories of Mary visit
www.lifecelebration.com
1-877-GIVNISH
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019