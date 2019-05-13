HEISER

MARY T. (nee McGillen)

Of Philadelphia, on May 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Mary was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Heiser for 42 years. Mary will be greatly missed by her four caring children; Kathleen Riccelli (Anthony), Edward Heiser, James Heiser (Linda), and Thomas Heiser (Valerie). Mary also leaves behind an impressive legacy in her nine grandchildren, 13 great grand-children, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary was also the sister of the late Joseph McGillen.

Mary was a proud graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, Class of 1948, and she would often attend the alumni functions over the years. Mary will also be remembered for her time spent with the St. Martin of Tours Senior Group, and for being an avid chocolate lover.

Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration visitation on Wednesday May 15th at St. Cecilia Catholic Church (535 Rhawn Street, Phila. 19111) from 930-1030 A.M. with a mass to follow at 1030 A.M.; Interment at Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary's memory to the Welsey Enhanced Doylestown Living Foundation, or the Little Flower High School for Girls would be greatly appreciated. Family services provided by DEAN-GEITNER-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME (215)-745-1006

