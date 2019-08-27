|
|
KILLEEN
MARY T. (nee Coll)
86 years, of Fort Washington, formerly of Glenfinn and Carrigart, Donegal, Ireland, passed away on August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John F. Killeen of Athenry, Galway, Ireland. Beloved mother of John F., Jr., Theresa Ferry (Donal), James G., Mary Alexander (Christopher), Michael J. and Margaret T. Proud grand-mother of Rachel (Jerry), Ethan, Donal Jr. (Jessica), Timothy, Christopher Jr., Sean (Kellie), Shannon, Mary Catherine, Heather, Jack, Brian and David. Cherished great-grandmother of Genevieve. Sister of James and sister-in-law of Kevin O'Reilly. Preceded in death by her beloved siblings Grace O'Reilly, Suzanne and Michael (Pat). Extended family in Carrigart and Athenry. Member of the Donegal Association of Philadelphia.
Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031, Thursday, Aug. 29th, at 9:30 A.M. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
(JACOB F. RUTH)
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019