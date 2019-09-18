|
MONAGHAN
MARY T.
Age 88, on Sept. 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary, dear sister of the late Michael Monaghan and Catherine Piccone, beloved aunt of Terri Czapka (Joe) and Michael Piccone (Eileen), great aunt of Ryan, Meghan, Maria, Michelle and Alexis. Relatives and friends invited to her Viewing Saturday 9 A.M. St. Richard Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19107.
RUFFENACH F.H.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 18, 2019