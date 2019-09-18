Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Richard Church
18th and Pollock Sts
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Richard Church
18th and Pollock Sts
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MONAGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY T. MONAGHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY T. MONAGHAN Notice
MONAGHAN
MARY T.
Age 88, on Sept. 15, 2019. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary, dear sister of the late Michael Monaghan and Catherine Piccone, beloved aunt of Terri Czapka (Joe) and Michael Piccone (Eileen), great aunt of Ryan, Meghan, Maria, Michelle and Alexis. Relatives and friends invited to her Viewing Saturday 9 A.M. St. Richard Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19107.

RUFFENACH F.H.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.